Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a wide range of crimes and said that he paid hush money at the direction of now-President Trump.

I believe that this matter is serious enough to warrant the delay of a Supreme Court nominee until the dark cloud of high crimes and misdemeanors is erased from our president.

It would be totally irresponsible to nominate someone that could end up voting on his innocence, if his implicated behavior gets him in front of the Supreme Court.

Dale Curtis

Salt Lake City