My first reaction to the article about our pioneer forebears climbing Twin Peaks was how inspiring and energetic they were. The hike is hard enough today with a trail through the lower forested parts. Just imagine what it would have been like while ploughing through the dense trees.

However, my second reaction was shock at the descriptions of the area. In late August of 1847, one person was stopped by a snowbank. In late August of 1883, “there was still some snow to deal with.” This is how I might describe the area in June today. We’ve lost two months of snow in our mountains.

Our climate is changing, and it is changing fast. The question is whether we have the will to do anything about it. I like the program known as Carbon Fee and Dividend. It establishes a rising price on fossil fuel emissions so we will create less of them. It sends the revenue back to households based purely on family size so as to not create a burden for the poor. It is fair, as it creates an honest accounting for the costs of our emissions.

Steve Glaser

Holladay