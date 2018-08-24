PROVO — In his inaugural season at the helm, coach Kalani Sitake led BYU to an impressive 9-4 record in 2016.

A year ago, Sitake’s Cougars suffered the opposite kind of season, posting a historically bad 4-9 mark.

As it stands, Sitake is 13-13 overall as a head coach. What will happen in Year Three under Sitake? Was 2017 an aberration or the start of a new trend?

No doubt, BYU players and coaches are looking for a fresh start and they have been working to get back to winning and back to a bowl game.

“You look at last year and it’s frustrating to even think about. That’s not BYU football,” said senior linebacker Zayne Anderson. “We can’t have a season like that. We look at the past at what it is. We’re humble but we’re excited for our first game.”

The Cougars open the 2018 season Sept. 1 at Arizona.

“The thing I feel the best about is the work ethic of the guys. That results from the humility they have right now,” said assistant head coach Ed Lamb. “They’re so anxious for redemption and another opportunity to prove themselves in comparison to last year. I hope we can keep that going.”

Here’s a glance at BYU’s offense, defense and special teams heading into the season.

Offense

Steve Griffin, Deseret News BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie takes a breather following practice in Provo on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Collie, who spent his first three years playing for Hawaii, is expected to bring both leadership and a unique skill set to the Cougars.

First-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has emphasized discipline, execution and consistency. That would be a positive step forward for an offense that ranked near the bottom nationally in almost every statistical category last season.

Grimes knows it all starts up front, with a dominating offensive line.

“Those guys should be the tip of the spear,” Grimes said. “I’ve challenged them and told them that they’re the guys who lead us into battle. If they don’t lead us into battle, then no one else can or will do anything.”

The Cougars are replacing three starters but they boast several talented newcomers, including Tristen Hoge, James Empey and Brady Christensen. Returning O-linemen with experience include Thomas Shoaf, Jacob Jimenez, Austin Hoyt and Kieffer Longson.

Much of the attention during fall camp, of course, has surrounded the quarterback battle, which has been whittled down to senior Tanner Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson.

“Every day is a chance to play and compete and play football. We don’t worry so much about the competition itself,” Mangum said. “Zach and I are good friends and we’re helping each other out. Competition brings out the best in each other. It’s been healthy competition to this point.”

Will the coaches start a true freshman in a season-opener for the first time in school history? Or will they go with Mangum's experience?

Last year, the Cougars had a conspicuous lack of consistent playmakers, outside of tight end Matt Bushman.

Does BYU have playmakers this season?

“I think so. I don’t know if we’ve got that one guy that’s going to necessarily go the distance and he’s the guy that the defense is saying, ‘This is the guy we need to worry about and always know where he is,’” Grimes said. “We have a group that has the potential to play well together. If they play well together, then they’ll have opportunities for big plays. I don’t know that we have that one guy at this point.”

Grad transfer wide receiver Dylan Collie should make an immediate impact while returning wideouts like Micah Simon, Neil Pau’u, Talon Shumway and Akile Davis have improved. Freshmen Gunner Romney, Brayden Cosper and Dax Milne are also expected to contribute.

At tight end, BYU has two solid blockers, JJ Nwigwe and Addison Pulsipher, and a few talented pass-catchers in Bushman, Moroni Laulu-Pututau and Dallin Holker.

“We have five guys who are getting a lot of reps there,” Grimes said. “It will be interesting to see who gets most of those reps when we get to game day.”

The running back position could be by committee, with Squally Canada, Lopini Katoa, Riley Burt, Matt Hadley and Tyler Allgeier all in the mix.

Defense

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News BYU's Troy Warner, left, knocks the ball away from Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

As Utah’s defensive coordinator, Sitake’s signature was putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

That’s been something the Cougars have struggled with in the past and they hope that defensive linemen Corbin Kaufusi, Khyiris Tonga, Merrill Taliauli and Trajan Pili, among others, will be able to disrupt the QBs.

“You always go into a season thinking you’re going play with five D-tackles and four D-ends,” said defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. “They’re all working hard to be in the mix. You’ve got to play with a lot of D-linemen. It’s a taxing position. We’ve got good numbers there with guys that can potentially contribute.”

In 2017, the BYU defense ranked No. 115 nationally in sacks with a total of 17.

How can the Cougars generate a better pass rush?

“We have two monster D-ends and monster D-tackles,” Sitake said. “As long as we collapse the pocket, we’ll be OK. If we have to call on pressure, then we can do that too. We’ve added a lot to our install and it’s getting a lot better.”

During the offseason, BYU made several position changes to enhance the team speed and get the best 11 players on the field.

Sione Takitaki moved from defensive end to linebacker, Zayne Anderson switched from safety to linebacker, and Troy Warner and Dayan Ghanwoloku changed from safety to cornerback.

“There’s always a learning curve with anybody in life when you make changes,” Tuiaki said. “It’s been good for them. There’s a lot of growth in all phases.”

Senior middle linebacker Butch Pau’u is back and healthy after a rough 2017 campaign while Anderson has appeared to pick up his new flash linebacker spot quickly.

In the defensive backfield, Chris Wilcox and Keenan Ellis could be the starters at cornerback, though Warner and Ghanwoloku can play there if needed. Others that are expected to be in the mix include Austin Lee, Gavin Fowler, Sawyer Powell and Austin Kafentzis at safety and Michael Shelton and Beau Tanner at corner.

“With the corners, there’s so much youth there. They just need reps and time and a lot of film and time in the program,” Tuiaki said. “We’ve recruited them and they’ve got the type of length and speed we want there. It’s about them really putting time into the program.”

One of the distinguishing features of BYU’s 2016 defense was that it forced 31 turnovers in 2016. In 2017, the Cougars managed only 17.

“When you’re in close games and you’re ahead, you have more opportunities to get turnovers,” Tuiaki said. “When you’re in games where you’re losing and the other team is doing a really good job of taking care of the football and running the clock down, it’s a lot harder to get takeaways that way. It’s how the season went and where we were. We’re spending more time trying to stop the run and more time trying to get the ball back when teams are playing keep away from us.”

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Kicker Skyler Southam poses for a photo at BYU's Indoor Practice Facility in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

Special teams

BYU is thrilled to have freshman placekicker Skyler Southam on the roster. Southam is known for his big leg and he provides the Cougars with a solid offensive weapon.

While Rhett Almond is expected to back up Southam, Andrew Mikkelsen is expected to handle kickoff duties.

Almond could be the Cougars’ starting punter while newcomer Danny Jones, a native of Australia who hasn’t kicked in a football game, is expected to play as well in rugby punt situations.