Church sends email to Utah Latter-day Saints about marijuana initiative

Utahns who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received an email Thursday that urged them to vote “no” on the upcoming Utah marijuana ballot initiative, according to the Deseret News.

The email was signed by Elder Craig C. Christensen, who joined other church leaders at a news conference Thursday where a coalition of law enforcement, business leaders and civic officials said they opposed Proposition 2.

"As a member of the coalition, we urge voters of Utah to vote NO on Proposition 2, and join us in a call to state elected officials to promptly work with medical experts, patients and community leaders to find a solution that will work for all Utahns, without the harmful effects that will come to pass if Proposition 2 becomes law," reads the email from Elder Christensen, a general authority Seventy and president of the Utah area of the church.

BYU wraps up fall camp

It’s almost time.

BYU football ended its camp Thursday with a scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Deseret News reported.

But the team still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback. Senior Tanner Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson still remain in contention.

BYU now prepares to face Arizona in its season-opener in about a week.

“We could play a game today, we certainly could,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. “We’ve done everything that we’ve needed to do other than spending time prepping for our first opponent. So we’re not ready to play them, but in terms of us being game-ready, we’re there.”

Rep. Mia Love says time to act on net neutrality

Utah rep. Mia Love said on Thursday it’s time for Congress to act on net neutrality, according to the Deseret News.

She joined FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a meeting in Eagle Mountain Thursday to discuss the city’s ailing Wi-Fi issues.

She said she invited Pai to Utah to show him how much Utahns care about the internet.

"One of the reasons why I felt it was important to bring the chairman out here is to push the sense of urgency that something should be done," Love said. "Net neutrality is an issue that's incredibly important, not just for the 4th District but for the state."

Jeff Sessions hits back at Trump

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to attacks made by President Donald Trump, BBC News reported.

Trump said earlier this week that Sessions doesn’t maintain control over the Department of Justice. Trump has often expressed anger for the DOJ because of the ongoing Russia investigation.

But Sessions said that’s not the case at all.

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in," the attorney general said in a statement. "While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action."

