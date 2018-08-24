It’s fair to say injustice abounds. Shall we take inventory?

The Myanmar military systematically forced more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the country last year, all the while raping, terrorizing and slaughtering residents of the Rakhine State.

Western societies, particularly those in Europe, are rethinking the value of children with Down syndrome. Of the more than 80 percent of mothers who undergo a prenatal screening for Down syndrome in Iceland, nearly 100 percent choose to abort their pregnancy after a positive test.

The United States may be one of the world’s richest countries, but it ranks 23 out of 30 for economic equality among developed nations, according to the World Economic Forum.

And those are just the stories that make headlines. Yes, injustice abounds — from the global scale on down to personal lives. No-fault divorce happens, drunken drivers kill sober passengers, loved ones fall prey to deathly addictions.

A few days ago while discussing aspects of injustice in America, someone dear to me said to the effect, “I just feel powerless. What can I possibly do to change anything?”

The answer? Nothing.

Well, not entirely.

For many victims of injustice and observers gazing helplessly at the TV, fixing the situation like a superhero usually isn’t an option. Fixing ourselves, however, is. When injustice abounds, we can live abundantly.

Here’s a demonstrative music lesson. Last November, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra gave a world première of a piece by Emily Cooley, a young American composer. The theme of the evening was “Speak Truth,” an artistic exploration of finding truth in the face of injustice and oppression.

Cooley curiously titled her piece, “Abound.” She noted, “I think of power and oppression as limiting forces, and abundance can exist as a counter to that. I think of abundance as a sense of uncontrollable growth, a thriving that can’t be tamed.” She further remarked, “In some ways the best way to respond is to keep on going and living and flourishing to the best of your ability.”

In so many words, Cooley finds truth through living the abundant life.

Fixing the situation like a superhero usually isn’t an option. Fixing ourselves, however, is. When injustice abounds, we can live abundantly.

The abundant life concerns itself with improvement rather than frustration. It transforms an egocentric life into one of compassion. It enables us to find happiness in life’s darkest moments.

The abundant life is the raft that keeps us afloat as waves of injustice tower over us. When life seems to crumble, Cooley says “the best way to resist is simply to go on being; to become, to blossom.”

How can one go on being when everything on CNN is breaking news and Facebook is exploding with the latest controversy? It’s actually pretty easy.

Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen’s plea deal, President Trump’s latest tussle with Jeff Sessions … unless you’re a Washington lawyer or a jurist in Manafort’s trial, I’m willing to bet such things have absolutely no effect on the way you grocery shop, drive to school, weed a neighbor’s garden or read a book at night.

So try letting go.

Research backs this up. According to social scientist and author Arthur Brooks, those who report being “very interested in politics” were as much as eight percentage points more likely to be “not too happy” about life.

Additionally, Brooks writes, college students “who associated their destinies with luck and outside forces” were more likely to be stressed, depressed and have lower academic achievement.

I don’t mean to say political forces will never affect us or that we should live in a cave, free from any newspaper or talk show. Policies and turbulence affect real people, and we shouldn’t dismiss that. But seeking the abundant life means never ceasing to live the most fulfilling existence despite what happens around us.

And sometimes the stuff happening around us is nothing but terrible. Two millennia ago, the central figure of Christianity was a man of sorrow and acquainted with grief. He was rejected and despised. He was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death on false charges.

Nevertheless, he went about doing good, building himself in wisdom, stature and in favor with God and man. He grew and learned. He taught, healed, blessed and loved no matter his circumstances. Like the music of Cooley, his life was rich, plentiful and flowing with emotion. He lived abundantly.

The politics of the day will come and go with regular commercial breaks. Despotism will inflict suffering the world over. But those who wish to will find power to resist and to change and to become something better. They will live abundantly.