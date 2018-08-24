How's this for a Flashback Friday? A Twitter user recently posted a short snippet of a video featuring Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder when Snyder was a player at Duke 29 years ago.

Although Snyder is only shown for 11 seconds, it's immediately evident that his voice and mannerisms haven't changed a single bit in nearly three decades.

Check it out:

Up late watching old clinics on YouTube. Check out Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder as a youngster! pic.twitter.com/Xdusc4lHAQ — Aaron Landon (@Coach_A_Landon) August 16, 2018

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit high on the Utah Utes

Each year before the college football campaign begins, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit unveils his preseason "Herbies" awards, in which he names five players or teams in various categories, such as most exciting and best gameday atmosphere.

Herbstreit unveiled his 2018 list earlier this week, and he clearly thinks highly of the Utah Utes. He's got them listed as one of his "surprise teams" and predicts they'll make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game, and he ranked The MUSS as one of the five best student sections in the country.

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, August 24

Utah high school football, 7 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Minors: Orem Owlz vs. Ogden Raptors, 6:35 p.m.

Soccer: Utah at Utah State, 4:00 p.m.

Soccer: BYU at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

Minors: Bees at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Minors: Orem Owlz vs. Ogden Raptors, 6:35 p.m.

Soccer: Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 26