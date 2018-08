SALT LAKE CITY — A man was stabbed in the face during a robbery early Thursday.

The man heard a knock on his door just after midnight at the Village Rain Tree Apartments, 870 N. 900 West. Upon opening it, another man and a woman pushed their way inside and stabbed him, according to Salt Lake police.

The man and woman took his computer, phone and some money, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.