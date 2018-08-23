LEHI — Turnovers doomed Skyridge in last week’s season-opening loss at Riverton. And even though there were plenty of miscues again in Week 2 against Lone Peak, they weren’t nearly as devastating.

A week ago two of those Skyridge turnovers led straight to defensive touchdowns for Riverton. On Thursday night Lone Peak was the recipient of three short fields thanks to Skyridge turnovers but it came away empty each time.

Those gutsy defensive steps were the catalyst for Skyridge as it bounced back from last week’s loss with a 24-21 win over Lone Peak.

“We don’t get to choose where they start with the ball, so our job is to go out there and make plays and I was really proud of the guys. When we turned the ball over, we didn’t get down, they went out there, they responded with energy and they played football,” said Skyridge coach Jon Lehman.

Two of those stops came after turnovers in the first half, but Skyridge’s biggest stop came with under 10 minutes remaining in the game. Already leading, Lone Peak took over at Skyridge’s 20-yard line after a high snap over the head of the quarterback.

Thanks to a big Skyridge sack on third down, Lone Peak wasn’t able to capitalize on the short field as it missed a field goal with a chance to extend its 21-17 lead.

The Falcons responded by marching down field on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that Ma’a Notoa capped with a 3-yard plunge with 5:23 remaining to put Skyridge ahead 24-21.

Lone Peak had two possessions to try and regain the lead in those last five minutes but didn’t get a first down on either drive.

Skyridge’s defense was great all game as it allowed 221 yards of total offense to Lone Peak.

“It’s interesting because it is still just a preseason game, but at the same time we didn’t play our best football last week, so what it tells us is that we respond well. We had a good week of practice this week and our guys really dug deep and said we want to make things happen, I’m proud of them,” said Lehman.

Skyridge was in control for most of the first half with Notoa giving Skyridge 7-0 lead on a three-yard run in the first quarter and then Jayden Clemons stretching the lead to 14-0 with 8:14 left in the second quarter on an 11-yard TD pass to Dylan Samuels. Notoa finished the game with 116 yards on 21 carries.

Lone Peak had a great response to close the half and tie the game at 14-14.

Shawn Wood hauled in a one-handed 26-yard TD reception with 4:14 left in the half to cut the deficit to 14-7. Then with 42 seconds remaining, Lone Peak’s Michael Daley blocked a punt and then recovered it in the end zone to tie things up at 14-14.

"When we turned the ball over, we didn’t get down. They went out there, they responded with energy and they played football. Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman

Despite gifting all the momentum away before halftime, Skyridge didn’t lose their focus in the second half.

“That’s a really good football team and they’re going to hit you in the mouth sometimes and you’ve got to be able to absorb it and keep going.

Skyridge regained the 17-14 lead on a Connor Harris field goal with 3:41 left in the third quarter. Two minutes later Lone Peak grabbed it right back as Masen Wake caught a pass from Siri and then used a big stiff arm to race 42 yards to the end zone to give his team the 21-17 lead.

Unfortunately it didn’t have a positive offensive play the rest of the game with 10 straight incompletions in the fourth quarter and minus-9 yards of total offense.