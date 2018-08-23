SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham continued to decline sharing his thoughts on the Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State.

“Nope. None. It’s not my place to comment on that,” he said before noting the news is something to learn from. “But it would serve no purpose for me to comment,”

Meyer, who coached the Utes from 2003-04, was suspended for the first three games of the season by the Ohio State Board of Trustees for mishandling domestic assault allegations against Zach Smith, a former assistant coach.

Whittingham acknowledged monitoring what was happening at Ohio State, as well Maryland, where sophomore offensive lineman Jordan McNair died after collapsing in a workout with the team..

“Always try to learn from everything. Yeah, you always try to learn and, you know, pay attention to what’s going on with other people,” Whittingham said. “You learn vicariously as best you can. So, absolutely, it would ignorant not to pay attention to what’s going on and try to, you know, glean information from it.”

Whittingham added that they’re always evaluating everything at Utah.

“This is a players first program. We put the players first in everything we do,” he said. “Every decision we make in this program is based upon the players and their welfare.”

EXTRA POINTS: Whittingham said that the next depth chart isn’t going to be released until Monday. He told reporters there would be no surprises on it . . . After Thursday’s practice, Whittingham said starting tomorrow “it’s for real.” Every day is actual game-day prep with no repeats, he explained, for the Aug. 30 season opener against Weber State . . . The Pac-12 Networks will broadcast the 6 p.m. meeting between the Utes and Wildcats.