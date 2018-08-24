Led by 13 points from junior Brenna Chase, BYU women’s basketball easily defeated BK Duchess, 76-42, in Vienna on Thursday.

The victory improved the team’s record to 2-0 on its European Tour with two games remaining on the schedule.

Shalae Salmon tallied 12 points and freshman Shaylee Gonzales contributed 11 in their second-straight game with double-digit points. Junior Jasmine Moody pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds along with four points and one assist. Tahlia White finished the game with nine points and five rebounds. Sophomore Paisley Johnson’s stat line included eight points, four rebounds and one assist. Abby Mangum and Kaylee Smiler scored five points each.

The Cougars pulled down 54 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from 3-point range and 80.0 percent from the charity stripe. They also dished out 15 assists and collected 25 steals, the most so far on their tour.

“I thought we were a little sluggish to start the game, but Shalae and Brenna gave us a good spark and got us going,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “I’m really impressed with our freshmen. They are playing with a lot of confidence. I was also impressed with how Shalae and Jasmine have been consistent in both of our games. We played well in spurts, and I thought we had a really good rebounding night.”

After being down by one, 9-8, midway through the first period, BYU used a 17-0 run to take a 25-12 lead into the second quarter of play and never looked back.

BK Duchess made the score 25-16 with just more than eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Cougars’ Maria Albiero put up a three at 6:27 to give BYU its first points of the period. Despite a scoring drought in the second quarter, good defense by the Cougars held the home team to just 12 points as they took a 17-point, 41-24 lead into halftime.

BYU's defense continued into the second half of action as the visiting team held BK Duchess to just seven total points and enjoyed a 33-point advantage, 59-26, with less than five minutes remaining in the period.

The fourth period saw both teams struggle offensively with each only scoring 11 points to finish the game. BYU’s 34-point lead heading into the fourth quarter was more than enough to secure the 76-42 victory.

All available players for the Cougars saw playing time in the game.

The team departs for Lake Bled, Slovenia, on Friday and plays in that country’s capital, Ljubljana, on Saturday.