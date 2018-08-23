After he committed to the University of Utah football program as part of its 2016 class, Davir Hamilton became an incredibly active recruiter who constantly did his part to try to sway prospects to join him on the Utes.

Now Hamilton will be transferring.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end announced his intention via Twitter on Thursday evening, along with his release letter which indicates he's free to transfer to any school.

“god puts his strongest soldiers through the toughest battles” 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8jxsCSxtPT — Davir Hamilton (@EspnHam9) August 23, 2018

A wide receiver and linebacker in high school, Hamilton was working to make the transition to defensive end, but struggled to crack the strong rotation Utah has at the position. After redshirting in 2016, he appeared in just one game in 2017, recording a tackle against San Jose State.