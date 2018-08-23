HERRIMAN—A day after domestic violence charges against Real Monarchs coach Mark Briggs were dropped, the club announced that he has resigned from his position.

Briggs, 36, was charged on May 23 with two counts of assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and attempted witness tampering, and was suspended from his coaching duties six days later.

Jamison Olave has been coaching in his place since, and the club said Thursday that Olave will continue to do so.

Briggs became the Monarchs’ head coach on March 30 of last year, days after Mike Petke was promoted from head coach of the side to the same position with Real Salt Lake.

A native of England, Briggs won the United Soccer League’s Coach of the Year honors at the conclusion of the 2017 season after the Monarchs finished with the league’s best regular season record.

The Monarchs are currently tied with Orange County SC atop the table in the USL’s Western Conference with 10 games remaining.