EAGLE MOUNTAIN — While calls to overturn the Federal Communications Commission's walk-back of Obama-era net neutrality rules continue from multiple quarters, the agency's chairman and Rep. Mia Love voiced support Thursday for Congress to take action on crafting long-term rules for the internet.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai joined the Utah Republican to answer questions following a meeting, closed to the media, on rural broadband issues at Eagle Mountain's City Hall. Love said she invited Pai to Utah to help ensure concerns of the state's residents and tech stakeholders were on the commission's radar.

Net neutrality is an issue that's incredibly important, not just for the 4th district but for the state. Rep. Mia Love

"One of the reasons why I felt it was important to bring the chairman out here is to push the sense of urgency that something should be done," Love said. "Net neutrality is an issue that's incredibly important, not just for the 4th District but for the state."

Pai, a Republican lawyer who was appointed to the commission by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and promoted to chairman by President Donald Trump in early 2017, said he, too, believes the best path forward for establishing rules for internet service providers is one that travels through the federal legislative branch.

"We need Congress to set the rules of the digital road," Pai said. "It has been 22 years since Congress spoke on the issue of how the internet should be construed. If Congress could update those rules and give everybody, the commission and the public, the certainty they need, then we can move forward on some of the bipartisan initiatives we all agree on."

While the Republican-dominated FCC board voted 3-2 in December to rescind net neutrality rules adopted in 2015, pushback against the decision has gained momentum.

In May, the U.S. Senate voted 52-47 to abolish Pai's Restoring Internet Freedom Order under the Congressional Review Act. In the U.S. House, the effort has yet to garner the 218 votes necessary to force a vote, but advocates are continuing to work for support. On Monday, attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief, updating a lawsuit launched in January of this year, that seeks to overturn the 2017 FCC decision.

The brief cites concerns over public safety as well as questioning on what basis the FCC, in its 2017 decision, extended trust to internet service providers to voluntarily comply with the net neutrality rules.

"The commission's assertion that (internet service providers) will voluntarily refrain from blocking, throttling, and similar practices incorrectly assumes that providers historically displayed such self-restraint," the brief reads. "But it was the commission's long-standing enforcement of open internet policies that compelled (internet service providers) to refrain from harmful practices that injure consumers and undermine public safety. The relatively minimal evidence of such harms in the United States is the result of the protective rules that the commission has abandoned, rather than evidence that those rules are unnecessary."

Love said that she understood critics' exasperation with rule-making from administrative bodies, like the FCC, that appear to be following the winds of partisan power-shifts in the nation's capital.

"I think that the frustration comes when you have bureaucracies making decisions for people," Love said. "Because people don't feel like they have a voice when it's the FCC making the decisions."

Utah Republican Congressman John Curtis is also interested in addressing net neutrality rules with a legislative response, and held his own meeting earlier this month to gather input from Utah stakeholders.

Curtis told the Deseret News that he saw the attempt to undo the FCC net neutrality changes, via the Congressional Review Act, as yet another swing of the political pendulum. Instead, he said lawmakers need to set rules to address both net neutrality and digital privacy protections.

"My personal feeling is the best answer is a congressional fix," Curtis said. "One of the problems we're experiencing right now is administration changes lead to (internet) policy changes and we whiplash back and forth. One of the resounding messages from the roundtable group was the need for predictability."

Love said it's time for the Utah delegation, and her congressional colleagues, to take action on legislation that would provide for a fair and accessible internet.

"I would like to call on the delegation to really push for legislation being done, because the FCC has decided they're going to put it back in the hands of Congress." Love said. "They should roll up their sleeves and really put legislation (on) the table that we can start discussing."