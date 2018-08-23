The citizens of Utah should not accept the ill-conceived and poorly constructed marijuana initiative known as Proposition 2. Nor should citizens accept inaction from the executive and legislative branches. Lawmakers and the governor must craft, sign and implement wise and effective laws in order to alleviate the suffering of those who can be helped by medical marijuana while providing safeguards for proper prescription and distribution.

On Thursday, a coalition of influencers made up of medical marijuana advocates, law enforcement, doctors, patients, associations and religious leaders, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns this paper, convened to issue a united statement in support of medical marijuana and against the proposition.

The coalition clearly demonstrated that it is possible to be for the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes and be absolutely against the Proposition 2 ballot initiative. To suggest otherwise is a false choice.

Critics will argue that this is a politically motivated and religiously driven battle in the culture war. Such a suggestion is a distraction to the real issue of balancing alleviating suffering and protecting public health and safety.

Utahns are a compassionate people who have shown a commitment to help all people hurting or in need, particularly those with chronic conditions and those desperate for help. Doctors and health care professionals show a similar commitment to alleviate suffering while also ensuring they “do no harm.” It isn’t surprising, then, that those in the medical community against this proposition, as well as others, understand you don’t help one person by hurting many others — particularly teenagers and those vulnerable to abuses of drugs.

From these pages, the Deseret News has long urged the federal government to reschedule marijuana from a schedule 1 to a schedule 2 drug, which would allow for the kind of effective research that precedes the legalization of other prescription drugs. Only through such research could physicians know how much to prescribe, how the drug might interact with other prescriptions, the potential side effects and expected outcomes. We have applauded Utah for strides made in advancing the use of cannabis oil for medical treatment, including passing several bills in the 2018 legislative session.

When it comes to crafting good public policy, legislative language must create clarity, not confusion. Guidelines and guard rails must be clearly established, and unintended consequences must be fully understood and weighed against the public good.

As we have stated previously, we understand the desire “to just do it” and alleviate some suffering. But one need only look at the devastating, life-ruining consequences of opioid use to know the risks of not fully understanding a drug's impact — even one brought about by significant research. Utah cannot afford to sanction greater exposure to this drug without a thorough understanding of what is at stake.

We are aware of no other instance in which the public has been asked to vote on whether to approve a new drug for prescription use. The Food and Drug Administration is tasked with such things, using qualified scientists and doctors.

Utahns should not be cajoled into legislating by ballot initiative through the presentation of a false choice. Some proponents argue that if you are against the marijuana initiative, you are a cruel, heartless person who doesn’t care about those who are suffering. But true compassion includes fully understanding the consequences of decisions and actions.

The firepower of the coalition against the proposition is significant. It issued a strong warning against an emotional rush to pass a reckless initiative. From across the spectrum it showed that being for the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes and against this flawed initiative is congruent, compassionate and wise.

The real test for the coalition members will be if they can use their immense influence to persuade Utah policymakers to fully engage with all stakeholders and craft a meaningful solution that meets the needs of the people. We call on the coalition, lawmakers and the governor to lead out with principled and civil debate in order to create compassionate policy, legislation and law.