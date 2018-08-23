SALT LAKE CITY -- Utahns who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received an email Thursday signed by Elder Craig C. Christensen urging them to vote no on the Utah marijuana ballot initiative.

Earlier in the day, Elder Christensen joined other church leaders at a news conference where a coalition of church, civic, business and law enforcement officials explained their opposition to Proposition 2.

"As a member of the coalition, we urge voters of Utah to vote NO on Proposition 2, and join us in a call to state elected officials to promptly work with medical experts, patients and community leaders to find a solution that will work for all Utahns, without the harmful effects that will come to pass if Proposition 2 becomes law," reads the email from Elder Christensen, a general authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area of the church.

Read the full contents of the email below:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

In November, Proposition 2, an initiative which would legalize the sale and use of marijuana, will appear on the ballot. Its proponents assert that it will make medical marijuana available to those suffering with debilitating pain and other infirmities. However, in truth it goes much further, creating a serious threat to health and public safety, especially for our youth and young adults, by making marijuana generally available with few controls.

The Church joins a coalition of medical experts, public officials, and community stakeholders in calling for a safe and compassionate approach to providing medical marijuana to those in need. The Church does not object to the medicinal use of marijuana, if doctor prescribed, in dosage form, through a licensed pharmacy.

As a member of the coalition, we urge voters of Utah to vote NO on Proposition 2, and join us in a call to state elected officials to promptly work with medical experts, patients, and community leaders to find a solution that will work for all Utahns, without the harmful effects that will come to pass if Proposition 2 becomes law.

For more information on Proposition 2 please refer to this legal analysis prepared for the Church by Kirton McConkie.

Elder Craig C. Christensen

President, Utah Area