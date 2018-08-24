Politicians have gotten the message that paid time off isn’t just good policy, it’s good politics. But the proposal Kristin Shapiro promotes would exclude people who need to care for loved ones or themselves.

In 2009, my father in Texas needed surgery. I requested time off from work managing an auto parts store, but I was only allowed four unpaid days. I had to rush back and make hard medical decisions by phone. On top of the anguish, those four days of unpaid time had economic consequences. I fell behind on my car payment and couldn’t pay my light bill.

I was at work when I got the call that my dad wasn’t going to make it. The doctor had to ask me by phone if I wanted to take my father off life support. I couldn’t stop thinking of my father being alone as he took his final breath.

Having Family and Medical Leave Insurance should be a right that all workers get, no matter where you work or live or who makes up your family. We all need to be able to be there for those we love.

Kris Garcia

Denver