UTAH STATE PRISON — A man already serving up to life in the Utah State Prison for a gang-related homicide conviction in 2014 has been charged in connection with a new violent crime.

Ernesto Navarro, 23, and Alexander Singer were charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault by a prisoner, a first-degree felony. Singer was charged with two counts and Navarro with one. Singer was also charged with having illegal items in a prison, a second-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On June 30, Singer and Navarro chased down another inmate and stabbed him multiple times, according to charging documents. The victim was treated for cuts to his head, face and neck, the charges state.

In 2015, Navarro was convicted of murder in the drive-by shooting death of Francisco Antonio Colon, 40, of West Valley City.

Singer has a history or being charged with assaulting other prisoners, according to court records, and is currently charged in a separate case of the same crime.