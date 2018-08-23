PROVO — BYU concluded fall camp Thursday with a scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

And, no, the Cougar coaching staff still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback — either senior Tanner Mangum or freshman Zach Wilson — with a little more than one week before BYU visits Arizona in the season-opener.

But offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is pleased with the progress of the offense.

“We could play a game today, we certainly could,” he said. “We’ve done everything that we’ve needed to do other than spending time prepping for our first opponent. So we’re not ready to play them, but in terms of us being game-ready, we’re there.”

Thursday’s scrimmage, which was closed to the media, featured a lot of game situations, including two-minute drills, four-minute drills, goal line and short yardage.

“For the most part, we had a very clean scrimmage today with the exception of one series,” Grimes said. “The second-to-last series we had some formation issues and for some reason that series we lost a little bit of our momentum. Other than that, it was really clean. Other than that, no penalties, no turnovers, no clock issues. Overall, pleased but not there yet.”

“It was a good ending to camp. I was pleased with the work … It was competitive. We put ourselves in different situations that we haven’t had enough work at in camp,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “The guys are really excited to go out there and play a game against somebody else. I’m really excited to see our guys play. I’ve been pleased with what they’ve done and how the coaches have worked with them in this fall camp.”

Mangum was happy with his team’s third and final scrimmage.

“It was good. Overall, it was a really good day. Apart from a few plays, it was clean, it was smooth. I thought we looked really good overall as an offense. As we get closer to Arizona, we want to be as game-ready as we can,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of that today with our shifts and our motions and our execution. It wasn’t perfect. We had a series and a play here and there that wasn’t the cleanest. But overall, a lot to be proud of and excited about. Here we are a little over a week away and it’s exciting to see the progress we’ve made and to see the improvements we’re making as Arizona approaches.”

Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said the depth chart is still being evaluated.

“It’s starting to solidify itself a little bit. There are still guys competing. We’re looking at travel squad numbers and trying to narrow it down. I’m still kind of leaving it open for the next week and all the way up to before we leave as far as who’s contributing on special teams.”