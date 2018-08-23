PROVO — Last December, BYU coach Kalani Sitake hired a new offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes, to resurrect a moribund offense.

While Grimes has never been an offensive coordinator, he has spent years as an offensive line coach at a handful of teams from Power 5 conferences.

Among the many shortcomings of BYU’s offense a year ago included the failure to establish an identity.

From the outset, Grimes set out to fix that problem.

“In a rebound year like this, there’s been a huge change in our culture. That’s the first thing the new (offensive) coaching staff set to achieve, right when they came in,” said sophomore offensive lineman Tristen Hoge. “Coach Grimes said, ‘We’re going to change this culture.’ We’ve done that successfully.”

Grimes is trying to build an offense that is disciplined, consistent and makes few mistakes.

Sitake said that fall camp was “really clean" in terms of limiting errors.

"A huge emphasis on that is what coach Grimes is all about," Sitake said. "He said that’s going to have to be one of our strengths.”

It’s not uncommon after a practice session to see Grimes having the offensive players do up-downs to make up for mistakes made in practice in an attempt to keep them accountable.

When the Cougars kick off the season Sept. 1 at Arizona, it will be the first real chance to see how much the offense has improved.

“It’s up to us to execute it. We’ve been working hard to make sure we’re getting it down,” said quarterback Tanner Mangum. “Every day is a work in progress, every day is getting better. Regardless of what we’re doing, whether running the ball or throwing it downfield, it’s up to us to execute it. The coaches are doing a good job of demanding high attention to detail, making sure we’re not taking any plays off. If each guy does their job, we’ll give ourselves a good shot at being successful.”

Fullback Brayden El-Bakri said he and his teammates worked hard during the summer to meet Grimes’ expectations.

“At the end of spring ball, coach Grimes said we need to be the toughest, most focused offense. We just tried to re-install the offense in the summer. This is the third time that we’ve learned it, technically. Putting in that extra work in the summer helps so that when we came to camp we could hit the ground running. I love playing for coach Grimes. He demands a lot. He demands toughness, he demands energy and he holds us accountable. If you make a mistake, he’ll let you know.”

First-year offensive line coach Ryan Pugh, who played for Grimes at Auburn, said the players have responded well to the style Grimes wants to employ.

“They’ve done a really good job at buying in and trying to do what we’ve asked them to do,” he said. “We’ve asked them to heighten their focus in practice to be disciplined because, at the end of the day, that’s who we are as an offense — a unit that doesn’t commit pre-snap penalties, who plays the game the right way. Our guys have bought in.”

Grimes and Pugh have put a lot of responsibility on the offensive line to carry the offense.

“The most successful teams have the best offensive lines. The game is won at the line of scrimmage. Very rarely do you see successful teams with guys who don’t block well up front,” Pugh said. “It starts with us and our guys know that. There’s no pressure in that, it’s just the way that it is. It all starts with the group up front. If they’re not very good, you’re not going to have a very good season. I’ve seen teams that are average at other positions that have a really good offensive line that win football games because other teams can’t stop them. They can’t get the ball back or they can’t get to the quarterback. This group’s been challenged and they’ve stepped up to it thus far. We’ll keep battling every day to get better.”

“He demands so much from us but it’s great. It’s what we needed as a group coming off our season last year,” wide receiver Micah Simon said about playing for Grimes. “It’s pushed us to that next level. It’s a new day, it’s a new year. We’re ready to move forward and bounce back. He has so much knowledge and experience at every position. He can see little things at every position that helps us.”