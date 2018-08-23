Taylor Smith shovels dirt over a newly planted tree at the Syracuse Arts Academy North Campus Elementary School on Thursday. Before the planting began, an arborist from TreeUtah spoke to the students about the importance of creating a more eco-friendly and sustainable environment. Then the fun began as the students started planting 24 trees donated by Ivory Homes. The trees were planted around a new amphitheater on the property that will be used for Syracuse community events.

