SALT LAKE CITY — You better find yourself $100 if you want to date in Utah.

A new report from 24/7 Wall Street identified the average price of a date in the United States. Prices ranged from about $50 to $250 or more in some areas.

Utah ranked middle of the road with dates costing an average of $98.28.

This is far from the bottom. Dates in South Dakota cost about $38.27 on average, which is the lowest in the country. Dates in North Dakota cost $42.43.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, dates in New York cost $297.27. Not far away, New Jersey dates cost $269.90 on average.

This is so much money?! Where are these ppl going pic.twitter.com/uENJ7BM431 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 23, 2018

The report ranked each state by costs associated with dining out, transportation, alcohol and cost of goods.

The report from 24/7 Wall Street found Americans spent $1,596 on average on dating in 2016, according to USA Today.

The report offered a date idea for each state.

In Utah, the top idea was to “check out Antelope Island State Park for a wide variety of activities like mountain biking and boating. Carpool together and pay $10 for one entrance pass.”