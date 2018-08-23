SALT LAKE CITY — Pop singer Pink stopped her concert to take care of a fan.

In the middle of her show in Brisbane, Australia, Pink walked into the crowd to a girl who had a sign that caught Pink’s attention, CNN reported.

The sign read, “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug … Please!”

Pink walked out into the crowd to find her. She hugged Leah Murphy and then took two selfies with her.

“I was crying a lot and Pink said, ‘Oh don’t cry, you look so pretty. Everything’s going to be OK.’ She was really nice. She’s really sweet,” Leah told Yahoo!after meeting with Pink.

Leah posted one of the selfies to Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmtw2F0lwdX/?utm_source=ig_embed

Leah told The Courier-Mailthat it was “a dream come true.”

Leah said she and her mother got tickets to see Pink a few months ago in Sydney, Australia. However, Pink canceled the show earlier this month after she was hospitalized.

“We used to sing (her songs) always together and dance around the house,” Leah said, according to People magazine.