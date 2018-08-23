SALT LAKE CITY — Eye rolling. Sarcasm. Icy silence.

When couples are prone to these and other punishing behaviors, they're not just hurting their marriage, but also their physical health, according to a new report from The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

Researchers there found that couples with high levels of marital discord also had high levels of proteins associated with "leaky gut," a condition in which the intestinal lining weakens, allowing harmful bacteria to escape the digestive tract and enter the bloodstream.

Couples who fight bitterly also have heightened levels of inflammation, said Janice K. Kiecolt-Glaser, the lead researcher and director of the Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research at Ohio State.

While the study was small, involving 43 couples who weren't in optimal physical shape, and it can't prove that marital discord caused the health problems that blood tests revealed, the authors say the finding adds to evidence that poor health and troubled marriages are intricately linked. Kiecolt-Glaser said there are healthy ways to fight and other things that couples in conflict can do to minimize the effect on their health.

And, happily for people committed to making their marriage work, none of them involve divorce.

Gut feelings

When Kiecolt-Glaser and her colleagues recruited couples to participate in the study, their primary goal was to examine how marital discord affected metabolism after eating.

The spouses, who ranged in age from 24 to 61, were given high-fat meals on two separate days and later spent 20 minutes alone discussing an issue they’d identified as a source of conflict in their marriage. Researchers videotaped the conversation so they could later study the couples’ mannerisms and language, and they took samples of the participants' blood at the beginning and end of the sessions.

The tests revealed that men and women who demonstrated hostile behavior during the conversation had higher levels of insulin and cholesterol after the meal, and that their metabolism was slower. The effects were greatest in people who were older and in people who had mood disorders. (Among people with a history of mood disorders, the differences in metabolism could account for a weight gain of more than 7 pounds in a year, the researchers said.)

Later, Kiecolt-Glaser and her co-investigators began a second analysis of the information they collected, examining couples' blood samples for the physiological markers that indicate leaky gut, more formally known as intestinal permeability.

Again, the couples who demonstrated the most hostility toward each other fared the worst, showing higher levels of five types of proteins indicative of leaky gut and inflammation.

That didn’t surprise Michael Ruscio, author of “Healthy Gut, Healthy You” and a practitioner of functional medicine in California, who was not involved in the study.

“It makes perfect sense when you take a step back, because what is fighting with your spouse? It’s stress,” Ruscio said.

In addition to causing bodily changes that can weaken the abdominal lining, “stress hormones may cause a dwindling of healthy bacterial populations in the gut and a growth of unhealthy bacteria,” he said.

Leaky gut, however, is not a disease, and the large and small intestines, which would stretch to about 28 feet if laid out on a table, are not leak-proof even in the healthiest people.

“On the internet, (leaky gut) is portrayed as a thing you either have or don’t have. I look at it more as a sliding scale. If someone is unhealthy and they have a lot of digestive symptoms, they likely have a leaky gut,” Ruscio said.

Genetics may play a role in intestinal permeability, which has been linked to celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal problems. But little research shows such conditions are caused by a leaky gut. Like the recent one out of Ohio, most of these studies are observational, meaning they can only show an association between two things, not that one thing causes the other.

Also, most of the subjects in the Ohio State study were overweight and sedentary, the authors noted. Writing for the Harvard Health blog last year, Dr. Marcelos Campos noted that poor diets may be a primary cause of leaky gut.

"There is emerging evidence that the standard American diet, which is low in fiber and high in sugar and saturated fats, may initiate this process. Heavy alcohol use and stress also seem to disrupt this balance," Campos wrote.

Fix your marriage, fix your health

As the Ohio State researchers noted, other studies have an association between marital stress and poor health outcomes. For example, people in troubled marriages are more likely to have repeat heart attacks. And when people have congestive heart failure, the quality of their marriage predicts their chance of surviving for four years as reliably as the severity of their illness does, another study found.

Of course, as one researcher pointed out, poor health can also lead to a troubled marriage.

"However, in longitudinal studies, marital quality generally predicts poorer health, rather than the reverse," wrote Theodore Robles, associate professor of psychology at UCLA and author of the 2014 meta-analysis "Marital Quality and Health: Implications for Marriage in the 21st Century."

When selecting people to participate in the Ohio State study, Kiecolt-Glaser and her colleagues screened out anyone who already had been diagnosed with gut-related disorder, such as celiac disease or Crohn's disease. But she noted that the couples who exhibited hostile behavior toward each other already had elevated levels of endotoxins in their bloodstream even before the videotaped session with the spouse.

To improve both their health and their marriage, couples should work on their relationship, beginning with how they communicate with one another. “We’re not saying that fighting is bad per se. Couples go about it differently,” Kiecolt-Glaser said.

One characteristic of a troubled marriage is that when couples are in conflict, they assume the worst about each other, making the issue about the person, not the behavior, she explained.

“If a spouse does something bad, they say, ‘Well, that’s the kind of person they are.’ If they do something good, they say, ‘Oh, they must want something.’

“In a good marriage, if the spouse does something bad, they say, ‘Oh, they’re just having a bad day.’ And when they do something good, they say, ‘That’s the kind of person they are.’ When people get so conditioned (to responding a certain way), they have trouble seeing what’s actually happening. Stepping back can be really helpful,” she said.

Kiecolt-Glaser also said that couples in conflict should prioritize getting adequate sleep since being chronically tired is hard on both relationships and health.

Any sort of stress-reducing activity helps, but Ruscio especially recommends what he calls the trifecta of stress reduction: taking a walk in nature with a friend.

“Exercise and activity helps to reduce stress. And we know that talking to people, social interaction, is therapeutic, and being in nature has a measurable impact on one’s health,” he said. “Call up a friend, go for a walk, and you can vent."

Ruscio also recommends what's called a low-FODMAP diet, which is often recommended for people with irritable bowel syndrome. (FODMAP is an acronym for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols; people avoiding these chemicals eliminate a wide range of foods, including garlic and onions, wheat, dairy and some types of fruit, among others.)

“But don’t sweat the small stuff. You don’t have to be perfect, just follow the main broad-stroke tenets,” said Ruscio, who also recommends that people with gut issues supplement with probiotics to build up the beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract.

Kiecolt-Glaser recommends the Mediterranean diet (which is also one of the eating styles suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its dietary guidelines). “Meals that are high in saturated fat tend to promote greater gut leakiness,” she said.

But you might want to forego the wine that some people include in their Mediterranean-style eating. Alcohol can increase intestinal permeability, according to the National Institutes of Health.