Medical marijuana is an issue that has generated strong emotions and opinions among proponents and opponents alike. On one hand, initiatives to legalize marijuana in other states have led to increased drug use among youth, higher risk of impaired driving, and an increase in hospital emergency department visits, among other significant public health and safety concerns. On the other hand, patients suffering from debilitating pain and other medical conditions have struggled as traditional treatment strategies have failed to provide relief. The marijuana initiative appearing as Proposition 2 on the ballot this November does not strike the appropriate balance in ensuring safe and reasonable access for patients while also protecting youth and preventing other societal harms.
We are firmly opposed to Proposition 2. However, we do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medicinal form — so long as appropriate controls and safeguards are in place to ensure vulnerable populations are protected and access is limited to truly medicinal purposes. Moreover, though continued research into the risks and benefits of medical marijuana use remains paramount, current scientific evidence suggests marijuana contains components that may be of benefit to some patients.
We urge the voters of Utah to vote no on Proposition 2. We also urge lawmakers, patients, and community stakeholders to work together to find a solution that works for all Utahns. The hallmarks of Utah’s unique policy accomplishments in the past have been civility, compassion, and a spirit of compromise, and we are confident an approach guided by these principles will yield similarly effective policies.
List of supporters:
Utah Medical Association
Salt Lake Chamber
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Utah Episcopal Diocese
Utah Hospital Association
Utah PTA
Fraternal Order of Police
Family Policy Resource
Utah Narcotics Officers Association
Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake
Latinos in Action
Utah Sheriff's Association
Salt Lake City Police Association
Sutherland Institute
Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Utah Eagle Forum
Utah Society of Anesthesiologists
Family First Foundation
Meridian Magazine
Newquist Group
Citizens for Strong Families
American College of Emergency Physicians Utah chapter
Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah
Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, president of the Utah Senate
Greg Hughes, R-Draper, speaker of the Utah House
Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank
Gail Miller, owner and chairwoman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies
Karen Huntsman
Mike Leavitt, former Utah governor and secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
David Huntsman, president of the Huntsman Foundation
Mitt Romney, U.S. Senate candidate
Jim Jardine, lawyer and education leader
Kem Gardner, chairman of the Gardner Co.
Dave Mallinak, pastor, Berean Baptism Church in Ogden
Rosie Rivera, Salt Lake County sheriff
Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment
Spencer P. Eccles, former executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic development
Nathan Frodsham, patient advocate
Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, majority leader of the Utah House
Aimee Winder Newton, chairwoman of the Salt Lake County Council
Kim R. Wilson, attorney
Enedina Stanger, patient advocate
Walt Plumb, developer
Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber
Todd Moon, patient advocate
The Rev. Gregory Johnson, president of Standing Together
Stuart Adams, R-Layton, majority whip of the Utah Senate
Carlton Christensen, former member of the Salt Lake City Council
Karen Hale, former state senator
State Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City
State Sen. Ann Milner, R-Ogden
State Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi
State Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan
State Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville
State Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo
Susan Bramble
State Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden
State Sen. Peter Knudsen, R-Brigham City
State Sen. Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe
State Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton
State Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George
State Rep. Stuart Barlow, R-Fruit Heights
State Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo
State Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork
State Rep. Kelly Miles, R-Ogden
State Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George
State Rep. LaVar Christensen, R-Draper
State Rep. Tim Hawkes, R-Centerville
State Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan
State Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse
State Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville
State Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab
State Rep. Darrin Owens, R-Fountain Green
State Rep. Jeremy Peterson, R-Ogden
State Rep. Val Potter, R-North Logan
State Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City
State Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo
State Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem
State Rep. Logan Wilde, R-Croydon
State Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry
State Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan
State Rep. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara
Mike Kennedy, doctor
Ed Kennedy, president of Truth About Prop. 2
Jennifer Brown, dentist
Nathan Evershed, candidate for Salt Lake County attorney