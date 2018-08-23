COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Employees with the city’s Community Development Department will be on hand Thursday, Aug. 30, to answer residents’ questions regarding the recently adopted Planned Development District.

Employees will meet with residents between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd.

According to the city, the Planned Development District was adopted by the city to help guide development of key areas, primary land around the Fort Union Boulevard corridor and land at the gravel pit near the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The district was established as a tool to give city leaders more input and predictability in the development process than traditional development applications allow. Development standards may be custom-tailored to a specific property based on its location, context, scope and other criteria. In exchange, the city can review and scrutinize development applications to a greater level of detail than is usually otherwise possible.