SALT LAKE CITY — If there’s any silver lining to Toys R Us stores shutting down, it’s this: Toys will be cheaper this holiday season.

Multiple toy sellers across the country will likely slash their prices for the upcoming holiday season now the bankrupt toy store has closed its doors, according to BuzzFeed News.

With less competition, the stores can set their own prices.

“The nature of competition is that there are going to be price opportunities,” Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of the toy trade group the Toy Association, told BuzzFeed News. “The toy mass marketers who are doing a good job are going to be having a good holiday.”

Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman, told BuzzFeed News that Target is remodeling more than 300 stores ahead of the holiday season.

The stores will come with expanded toy areas, including wider aisles to make room for more products.

Target will start selling more toys throughout the year now, too.

“There are going to be billions of dollars of (a) retail market share up for grabs, and we’re going to position ourselves to take more than our fair share of that,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told investors Wednesday, according to BuzzFeed. “As companies like Toys R Us and Babies R Us exit the market, as others close stores, we’re picking up market share in those important categories, in those key geographic catchments, and we’ll expect to continue to do that in 2019 and beyond.”

The proof is in the numbers. A Credit Suisse analyst said back in March that Target would likely capture 15 percent of Toys R Us sales, 5 percent of Babies R Us sales and 5 percent of the retail chain’s online sales.

Don’t sleep in the toy business. Toy sales have climbed 7 percent (or a cool $7.9 billion) since this time last year, according to the market research company NPD group. Toy sales jumped 2 percent overall last year to about $21 billion.

Online sales will certainly play a role this holiday season. Both Walmart and Target saw modest growth in online sales, which could be a potentially worrying moment for Amazon, which has long dominated the online sales game.

Experts told TheStreetthat a strong economy has led to growth among online retailers.

"You've got a favorable macro environment; consumers have money to spend and they're spending," said Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.