SOUTH JORDAN — Residents of all ages are being encouraged to submit artwork for the city’s 11th annual art show, which will be held a the Gale Center Sept. 18-28.

Artists must be residents of the city and can submit up to two pieces of artwork. The pieces should be no older than 3 years old and not shown previously in the South Jordan show.

Categories include traditional mediums (drawing, watercolor, oil, and digital); photography; and 3D (sculpture, ceramic and pottery).

All artists must sign a loan agreement before their artwork will be accepted. Pieces can be dropped off at the Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, on Thursday, Sept. 13, from noon to 5:30 p.m., and on Friday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Awards will be given to winning artists during a reception on Monday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, log on to sjc.utah.gov.