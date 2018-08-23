SALT LAKE CITY — Allegiant Air will soon offer flights from St. George Regional Airport for the first time, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Officials said Allegiant will launch flights from St. George Regional to Phoenix, specifically the Mesa Gateway Airport, beginning Nov. 9.

Tickets will cost $49 one-way. The direct flights will be offered twice per week.

"We're thrilled to announce this new nonstop service to Phoenix for St. George-area travelers," Drew Wells, vice president of planning and revenue for the Las Vegas-based regional airline, said in a written statement, according to the St. George Daily Spectrum. "We know folks in this community will enjoy our convenient, nonstop service to the Valley of the Sun at a fare that everyone can afford."

Richard Stehmeier, St. George Regional airport manager, said the flight will offer locals a chance to expand their travel plans.

"This new service will give our customers in Washington County and the surrounding counties in southern Nevada, northern Arizona and Nevada an excellent additional option for their travel and vacation needs," he told the Spectrum.

Currently, flights from St. George to Phoenix last about one hour.

But Allegiant isn’t stopping there.

“The move is part of a larger strategy by Allegiant to launch flights for the first time from airports in Tucson, Arizona, in November and from Albany, New York, in December,” according to the Review-Journal.

Indeed, Allegiant announced it will launch year-round service from Tucson, Arizona, to multiple cities, including Provo, according to USA Today.