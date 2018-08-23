SALT LAKE CITY — More than 48,000 immigrants and refugees have achieved permanent and legal residency in the state of Utah — 22,000 in Salt Lake County — and a new plan aims to help them achieve full-blown citizenship.

"We are a state of immigrants and we are a nation founded by immigrants," Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said Thursday. "It is Utah's pioneering spirit that continues to contribute to why we are such a welcoming place today."

The United for Citizenship campaign will make information about the naturalization process, including checklists, flashcards for study and forms to request fee waivers for the $800-per-person process, more readily available to the populations that could benefit.

"I wanted to belong. This is my home now. This is my country and I wanted to be able to belong," said Yasaman Kashavarz, who received U.S. citizenship last year. She came to America in 2011 after seeking refuge in Turkey from religious persecution in her homeland of Iran.

Kashavarz said she knew the benefits of citizenship, but even being fluent in English and having a master's degree, there were barriers that made achieving citizenship difficult.

"A lot of these people are traumatized, uneducated and unmotivated to go through this process because it is hard," she said, adding that it took her and her husband more than 10 months to get through the naturalization process.

And some of the questions on the citizenship exam, Keshavarz said, were impossible, even for her physician colleagues to understand.

"This land has welcomed generations of new Americans who now call Utah home," said Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake City. She recently petitioned the Utah Legislature to fund various efforts to help immigrants and refugees on the path to citizenship.

"It is our duty … to invest in the resources that can strengthen our people and our economy," Iwamoto said Thursday during the official United for Citizenship launch. "Helping our newest residents to build stronger roots is not only a smart thing to do, but it is also a reflection of our Utah values."

McAdams said citizenship "opens up new doors for immigrants and benefits for the community at large." Citizens, he said, have better educational opportunities, can travel more freely and have access to more jobs where they can increase their earning potential by up to 10 percent.

The county's initiative, at UnitedforCitizenship.org, is partnering with businesses and local organizations, as well as churches and community groups to get the word out and encourage more to seek help.

"It is through the support of the whole community that we will share the American Dream with so many of our friends and neighbors," McAdams said.