Officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined a broad coalition of Utah community leaders Thursday at a press conference addressing Utah's medical marijuana ballot initiative.

Following is a statement from the coalition: "We are firmly opposed to Proposition 2. However, we do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medicinal form — so long as appropriate controls and safeguards are in place to ensure vulnerable populations are protected and access is limited to truly medicinal purposes."

Watch:

At Drug Safe Utah presser opposing medical marijuana initiative. Proposed speakers include LDS Church Elder Jack Gerard, Episcopal Bishop Scott Hayashi, devevloper Kem Gardner, SL Chamber board chair Steve Starks. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Drug Safe Utah has coalition of heavy hitters opposed medical marijuana ballot initiative, including LDS Church, Episcopal Diocese, Islamic Society of Greater SL, ex Gov. Mike Leavitt, Karen Huntsman, SL Chamber of Commerce. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Kem Gardner says he pleased to join with "good" causes. Say medical marijuana initiative would be bad for Utah. Say would lead to rec use. "I have 30 grandchildren to protect. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Gardner says Prop 2 is "ill-conceived" and there's a better way tor provide medical marijuana. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

"The marijuana initiative does not appearing as Proposition 2 on the ballot this November does not strike the appropriate balance in ensuring safe and reasonable access for patients while also protecting youth and prevent other societal harms." #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

"We do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medicinal form so long as appropriate controls and safeguards are in place to ensure vulnerable populations are protected and access is limited to truly medicinal purposes. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Dr. Adam Traintor of Utah Medical Association says studied issue for years, place of cannabis in medicine but need safeguards. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Taintor says Prop 2 doesn't include doctors other than to issue medical marijuana card. Lets patients determine how and what to use. Says goal is not patient care but profit. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Taintor says provider could recommend marijuana for any illness and any age, even infants. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018

Taintor says need to move forward in way that doesn't harm Utahns as Prop 2 would. #utpol — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) August 23, 2018