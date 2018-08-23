1 of 3
Officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined a broad coalition of Utah community leaders Thursday at a press conference addressing Utah's medical marijuana ballot initiative.
Following is a statement from the coalition: "We are firmly opposed to Proposition 2. However, we do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medicinal form — so long as appropriate controls and safeguards are in place to ensure vulnerable populations are protected and access is limited to truly medicinal purposes."
