SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah experienced a heavy amount of crazy weather Wednesday afternoon.

Thunder, lightning, hail and rain were all aplenty during the afternoon hours. Hail reached the size of peas in one area and the size of quarters in another.

Rain continued to fall as winds reached up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

"What's happening is there's a big high pressure over the Four Corners, and moisture circulates clockwise around that high, so it's coming right into Utah," KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank told the Deseret News.

People captured the wild weather and shared it on social media.

Pea-sized hail falling outside the KSL building just now #utwx pic.twitter.com/eCCw5ZCmxI — Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) August 22, 2018

Nasty weather outside, South Jordan is kind of in the “eye” right now with some blue to the north. I think these are mammatus clouds. #utwx pic.twitter.com/VKwSxgMce5 — Justin Davenport (@Bubbinski) August 22, 2018

Hail covers the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington. Some bits are 1” thick. LIVE team coverage #utwx ⁦@kslnewsradio⁩ pic.twitter.com/rbgdeTbVqd — Peter Samore (@kslpetersamore) August 22, 2018

Send us pictures of the storm and hail in your area! Mrs. Caplan sent this in from Kaysville! WOW! 😮 #utwx pic.twitter.com/0RtIaCjP3A — KSL Newsradio (@kslnewsradio) August 22, 2018

Here’s the sliver of blue sky to the north from my backyard, and the dark clouds to the right. #utwx pic.twitter.com/JWoJZjJbeV — Justin Davenport (@Bubbinski) August 22, 2018