SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah experienced a heavy amount of crazy weather Wednesday afternoon.
Thunder, lightning, hail and rain were all aplenty during the afternoon hours. Hail reached the size of peas in one area and the size of quarters in another.
Rain continued to fall as winds reached up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
"What's happening is there's a big high pressure over the Four Corners, and moisture circulates clockwise around that high, so it's coming right into Utah," KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank told the Deseret News.
