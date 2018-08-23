In Cache Valley, the cleats have been clacking and the pads have been popping as football prepares to shine under the Maverick Stadium lights. In preparation for Utah State’s 2018 season, and tipoff at Michigan State on Aug. 31, here are three things to know in three different categories.

Players to watch

Jordan Love. Yes, Chuckie Keeton is on the sideline, but this time with a visor and a clipboard, so don’t mind him. Rather, pay attention to sophomore Love, who will be lining up under center as the quarterback for the Aggies. Love took over the starting QB job midseason last fall, ending with eight touchdowns to six interceptions, but is hoping a summer of workouts,fall camp as “the guy,” and the experience of a year will accelerate his growth and improvement. A key luxury Love will enjoy in 2018 is that all five starting offensive linemen will return to form a veteran wall. Ron’Quavion Tarver, Jordan Nathan, Dax Raymond. This is the returning trio who combined for nearly 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Tarver is the big, physical receiver on the outside while Nathan is the speedy, all-purpose, slot-like athlete. Raymond, a tight end, is a guy to especially monitor because of his size (6-foot-5) but also his speed and athleticism. By the end of 2017, whispers of an NFL prospect started to gain traction for Raymond. Helping his cause is that Matt Wells' offense has loved deploying tight ends in the middle of the field, so it’s easy to foresee Raymond becoming Love’s best friend. Tipa Galeai. Admittedly, it’s the defensive side of the ball that will provide the question marks, specifically a secondary that is young. A decent linebacking core returns, but it’s Galeai that offers the intrigue. Galeai is a transfer from TCU, where he recorded 24 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore season as a Horned Frog. Out of high school, Galeai was ranked as the No. 5 defensive end for the state of Texas, so the potential is there to be a pass rushing specialist. As a side note, his brother, Salanoa, was a long snapper for the Aggies in 2014.

Three games to be excited about

Sept. 22 vs. Air Force. Why? An evening with the pristine mountain backdrop and fall temperatures makes a day in Logan fun enough, but add in an opponent that always brings its best game and this is a can’t miss. This is also the conference home-opener, which will set the tone for the year on how the Aggies fare in their division. What should you wear? Maverick Stadium will be a whiteout. Oct. 5 at BYU. The in-state rivalry for the Old Wagon Wheel has been relatively even in the last decade, as the two teams of blue are split 2-2 in the last four years. Expect a few rowdy rows in LaVell’s house to help the Aggies go for two straight. It’s BYU, so this is a can’t miss game. Oct. 13 vs. UNLV (homecoming). Much like the game versus Air Force, a date with football in early October combined with all the homecoming festivities is an atmosphere for football fans, families, alumni and current students alike.

Three Mountain West storylines to follow