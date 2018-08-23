SALT LAKE CITY — Spanish-speaking residents of Salt Lake County now have access to thousands of materials in Spanish, thanks to Salt Lake County Library’s partnership with Odilo, which bills itself as a global leader in the e-book industry.

According to the library system, Odilo has thousands of titles available to stream or download, including contemporary and modern fiction, science fiction, mysteries, biographies, nonfiction and children’s books.

The resource is available online or through the mobile app, downloadable for free wherever you get your apps.

For more information, visit slcolibrary.odilo.us. To sign up for a free library card, please visit any Salt Lake County Library branch.