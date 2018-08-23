SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 23.

Luxury hotel coming to The Gateway

A luxury hotel at The Gateway may soon be a reality, according to the Deseret News.

The Gateway’s new owner, Vestar, shared plans this week to build a massive luxury hotel attached to the Union Pacific Depot, the Deseret News reported.

The move would be the next step in rebuilding the mall.

"We believe the addition of an upscale, full-service hotel as an adaptive resource to the historic Union Pacific Depot will further enhance The Gateway as an entertainment and lifestyle destination within downtown Salt Lake City," Jenny Cushing, Vestar's vice president of leasing, said Wednesday.

Read more.

BYU appeals order to release police interview

Brigham Young University is currently challenging a State Records Committee decision that ordered the school to release a campus police interview, according to the Deseret News.

The interview includes a former Missionary Training Center president who allegedly raped a sister missionary 34 years ago, the Deseret News reported.

BYU filed a petition for judicial review in the 4th District Court on Tuesday.

“Lawyers for the school argue BYU and its police force are a ‘private, nongovernmental entity'; not subject to Utah's Government Records and Access and Management Act,” the Deseret News reported.

Read more.

Many boys avoid source of anxiety

Many Americans boys avoid the source of their anxiety, as they are often told to “be a man” and get over their issues.

But, according to the Deseret News, role models can make all the difference.

In the latest article in our multi-part series on anxiety, we speak with experts about how boys deal with their anxiety and what they do to cope with it.

Read more.

Trump says hush money payments were legal

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that two payments his lawyer made to two women who he had affairs with did not break election rules, according to BBC News.

Earlier this week, Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating 2016 presidential election laws over handling hush money.

Trump said on “Fox & Friends” that the payment came from him personally and not the campaign.

"They came from me," he said. "And I tweeted about it. But they did not come out of the campaign."

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB: