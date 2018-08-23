HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — An explosion leveled a Huntsville house early Thursday and thew the homeowner from the structure, according to fire officials.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. at 12780 E. Evergreen Park Drive. According to the Weber County Fire District, the homeowner had just opened his door to let his dog out when the explosion occurred.

The homeowner was "thrown" from his house, fire officials said. He was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was stable at last word.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.