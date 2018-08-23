The Rise & Shout Podcast is a weekly discussion of BYU sports between brothers Matt and Adam Mangum. The show has been on the air since 2010 and is a mix of analysis, fan talk and, occasionally, a little nonsense.

Matt Brown of SB Nation joins us to talk about BYU football and what he expects from the Cougars. We also chat about Merril Hoge, the warmth of Kalani’s seat, and Jeff Grimes’s future with BYU football. Then my brother Matt and I preview the 2018 season. We predict each game and make many bold proclamations.

