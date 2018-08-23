Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the second week of the 2018 season.
Parry'sPowerGuide
WEEK 2 - ALL DIVISIONS
|Thursday's game
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|Lone Peak
|114.3
|16.9
|97.4
|SKYRIDGE
|Lone Peak
|Friday's games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|Alta
|104.7
|26.4
|78.3
|WOODS CROSS
|Alta
|American Leadership
|44.8
|15.5
|29.3
|LAYTON CHRISTIAN
|American Leadership
|American Fork
|109.6
|17.7
|TIMPVIEW
|91.9
|American Fork
|Bear River
|79.0
|5.3
|73.7
|BOX EDLER
|Box Elder
|Beaver
|64.6
|26.8
|37.8
|KANAB
|Beaver
|Bingham
|128.2
|7.6
|120.6
|EAST
|Bingham
|Brighton
|70.6
|5.7
|64.9
|LAYTON
|Brighton
|CEDAR
|71.0
|7.3
|63.7
|Juab
|Juab
|Clearfield
|71.8
|27.3
|44.5
|COTTONWOOD
|Clearfield
|COPPER HILLS
|43.6
|16.3
|27.3
|Ben Lomond
|Copper Hills
|Corner Canyon
|109.2
|20.3
|88.9
|RIVERTON
|Corner Canyon
|Cyprus
|67.1
|13.9
|53.2
|WEST
|Cyprus
|DESERT HILLS
|82.1
|13.5
|68.6
|Salem Hills
|Desert Hills
|Dixie
|91.8
|7.5
|84.3
|LEGACY (NEVADA)
|Dixie
|DUCHESNE
|38.6
|18.1
|20.5
|North Summit
|Duchesne
|ENTERPRISE
|35.0
|1.5
|33.5
|Ogden
|Ogden
|Grand
|47.1
|26.3
|20.8
|EMERY
|Grand
|GREEN CANYON
|75.2
|26.3
|48.9
|Bonneville
|Green Canyon
|HERRIMAN
|106.4
|17.0
|89.4
|Syracuse
|Herriman
|Highland
|94.0
|14.5
|79.5
|PINE VIEW
|Highland
|Hunter
|82.6
|15.1
|67.5
|BOUNTIFUL
|Hunter
|Juan Diego
|71.9
|53.8
|18.1
|JUDGE MEMORIAL
|Juan Diego
|Kearns
|79.2
|1.8
|77.4
|WEST JORDAN
|West Jordan
|LEHI
|97.6
|24.1
|73.5
|Taylorsville
|Taylorsville
|MANTI
|44.8
|1.4
|43.4
|Delta
|Manti
|MAPLE MOUNTAIN
|60.9
|34.1
|26.8
|Uintah
|Maple Mountain
|Milford
|52.0
|44.0
|8.0
|WHITE PINE (NEVADA)
|Milford
|Millard
|35.9
|2.8
|33.1
|Parowan
|Millard
|Mountain Crest
|88.5
|22.4
|66.1
|WASATCH
|Mountain Crest
|MURRAY
|54.6
|13.5
|41.1
|Hillcrest
|Hillcrest
|North Sevier
|33.9
|10.4
|23.5
|GUNNISON
|North Sevier
|NORTH SANPETE
|41.0
|0.9
|40.1
|Union
|Union
|Northridge
|78.0
|18.8
|59.2
|FARMINGTON
|Northridge
|OLYMPUS
|81.3
|7.9
|73.4
|Granger
|Olympus
|PARK CITY
|53.9
|4.7
|49.2
|Logan
|Logan
|PAYSON
|30.4
|11.6
|18.8
|Carbon
|Payson
|PLEASANT GROVE
|101.9
|14.3
|87.6
|Fremont
|Pleasant Grove
|Richfield
|45.8
|6.0
|39.8
|SOUTH SEVIER
|South Sevier
|RIDGELINE
|75.7
|1.5
|74.2
|Snow Canyon
|Ridgeline
|San Juan
|48.6
|23.9
|24.7
|MONTICELLO
|San Juan
|Sky View
|93.8
|33.1
|60.7
|TOOELE
|Sky View
|South Summit
|81.6
|21.6
|60.0
|MORGAN
|South Summit
|SPRINGVILLE
|97.9
|27.3
|70.6
|Spanish Fork
|Springville
|STANSBURY
|78.2
|34.9
|43.3
|Hurricane
|Stansbury
|Summit Academy
|62.8
|11.3
|51.5
|GRANTSVILLE
|Summit Academy
|Timpanogos
|71.9
|28.9
|43.0
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|Timpanogos
|VIEWMONT
|90.2
|17.5
|72.7
|Davis
|Viewmont
|WEBER
|97.6
|9.5
|88.1
|Roy
|Roy
|WESTLAKE
|78.0
|3.3
|74.7
|Provo
|Westlake
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 36-13, 73.4 percent
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 39-10, 79.5 percent