Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the second week of the 2018 season.

Parry'sPowerGuide

WEEK 2 - ALL DIVISIONS

Thursday's game
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
Lone Peak114.316.997.4SKYRIDGELone Peak
Friday's games
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
Alta104.726.478.3WOODS CROSSAlta
American Leadership44.815.529.3LAYTON CHRISTIANAmerican Leadership
American Fork109.617.7TIMPVIEW91.9American Fork
Bear River79.05.373.7BOX EDLERBox Elder
Beaver64.626.837.8KANABBeaver
Bingham128.27.6120.6EASTBingham
Brighton70.65.764.9LAYTONBrighton
CEDAR71.07.363.7JuabJuab
Clearfield71.827.344.5COTTONWOODClearfield
COPPER HILLS43.616.327.3Ben LomondCopper Hills
Corner Canyon109.220.388.9RIVERTONCorner Canyon
Cyprus67.113.953.2WESTCyprus
DESERT HILLS82.113.568.6Salem HillsDesert Hills
Dixie91.87.584.3LEGACY (NEVADA)Dixie
DUCHESNE38.618.120.5North SummitDuchesne
ENTERPRISE35.01.533.5OgdenOgden
Grand47.126.320.8EMERYGrand
GREEN CANYON75.226.348.9BonnevilleGreen Canyon
HERRIMAN106.417.089.4SyracuseHerriman
Highland94.014.579.5PINE VIEWHighland
Hunter82.615.167.5BOUNTIFULHunter
Juan Diego71.953.818.1JUDGE MEMORIALJuan Diego
Kearns79.21.877.4WEST JORDANWest Jordan
LEHI97.624.173.5TaylorsvilleTaylorsville
MANTI44.81.443.4DeltaManti
MAPLE MOUNTAIN60.934.126.8UintahMaple Mountain
Milford52.044.08.0WHITE PINE (NEVADA)Milford
Millard35.92.833.1ParowanMillard
Mountain Crest88.522.466.1WASATCHMountain Crest
MURRAY54.613.541.1HillcrestHillcrest
North Sevier33.910.423.5GUNNISONNorth Sevier
NORTH SANPETE41.00.940.1UnionUnion
Northridge78.018.859.2FARMINGTONNorthridge
OLYMPUS81.37.973.4GrangerOlympus
PARK CITY53.94.749.2LoganLogan
PAYSON30.411.618.8CarbonPayson
PLEASANT GROVE101.914.387.6FremontPleasant Grove
Richfield45.86.039.8SOUTH SEVIERSouth Sevier
RIDGELINE75.71.574.2Snow CanyonRidgeline
San Juan48.623.924.7MONTICELLOSan Juan
Sky View93.833.160.7TOOELESky View
South Summit81.621.660.0MORGANSouth Summit
SPRINGVILLE97.927.370.6Spanish ForkSpringville
STANSBURY78.234.943.3HurricaneStansbury
Summit Academy62.811.351.5GRANTSVILLESummit Academy
Timpanogos71.928.943.0MOUNTAIN VIEWTimpanogos
VIEWMONT90.217.572.7DavisViewmont
WEBER97.69.588.1RoyRoy
WESTLAKE78.03.374.7ProvoWestlake

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 36-13, 73.4 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 39-10, 79.5 percent

Noland Parry Noland Parry is a Utah high school football enthusiast and analyst. Every week of the season, he produces Parry's Power Guide.
