Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the second week of the 2018 season.

Parry's Power Guide

WEEK 2 - ALL DIVISIONS

Thursday's game Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Lone Peak 114.3 16.9 97.4 SKYRIDGE Lone Peak

Friday's games Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Alta 104.7 26.4 78.3 WOODS CROSS Alta American Leadership 44.8 15.5 29.3 LAYTON CHRISTIAN American Leadership American Fork 109.6 17.7 TIMPVIEW 91.9 American Fork Bear River 79.0 5.3 73.7 BOX EDLER Box Elder Beaver 64.6 26.8 37.8 KANAB Beaver Bingham 128.2 7.6 120.6 EAST Bingham Brighton 70.6 5.7 64.9 LAYTON Brighton CEDAR 71.0 7.3 63.7 Juab Juab Clearfield 71.8 27.3 44.5 COTTONWOOD Clearfield COPPER HILLS 43.6 16.3 27.3 Ben Lomond Copper Hills Corner Canyon 109.2 20.3 88.9 RIVERTON Corner Canyon Cyprus 67.1 13.9 53.2 WEST Cyprus DESERT HILLS 82.1 13.5 68.6 Salem Hills Desert Hills Dixie 91.8 7.5 84.3 LEGACY (NEVADA) Dixie DUCHESNE 38.6 18.1 20.5 North Summit Duchesne ENTERPRISE 35.0 1.5 33.5 Ogden Ogden Grand 47.1 26.3 20.8 EMERY Grand GREEN CANYON 75.2 26.3 48.9 Bonneville Green Canyon HERRIMAN 106.4 17.0 89.4 Syracuse Herriman Highland 94.0 14.5 79.5 PINE VIEW Highland Hunter 82.6 15.1 67.5 BOUNTIFUL Hunter Juan Diego 71.9 53.8 18.1 JUDGE MEMORIAL Juan Diego Kearns 79.2 1.8 77.4 WEST JORDAN West Jordan LEHI 97.6 24.1 73.5 Taylorsville Taylorsville MANTI 44.8 1.4 43.4 Delta Manti MAPLE MOUNTAIN 60.9 34.1 26.8 Uintah Maple Mountain Milford 52.0 44.0 8.0 WHITE PINE (NEVADA) Milford Millard 35.9 2.8 33.1 Parowan Millard Mountain Crest 88.5 22.4 66.1 WASATCH Mountain Crest MURRAY 54.6 13.5 41.1 Hillcrest Hillcrest North Sevier 33.9 10.4 23.5 GUNNISON North Sevier NORTH SANPETE 41.0 0.9 40.1 Union Union Northridge 78.0 18.8 59.2 FARMINGTON Northridge OLYMPUS 81.3 7.9 73.4 Granger Olympus PARK CITY 53.9 4.7 49.2 Logan Logan PAYSON 30.4 11.6 18.8 Carbon Payson PLEASANT GROVE 101.9 14.3 87.6 Fremont Pleasant Grove Richfield 45.8 6.0 39.8 SOUTH SEVIER South Sevier RIDGELINE 75.7 1.5 74.2 Snow Canyon Ridgeline San Juan 48.6 23.9 24.7 MONTICELLO San Juan Sky View 93.8 33.1 60.7 TOOELE Sky View South Summit 81.6 21.6 60.0 MORGAN South Summit SPRINGVILLE 97.9 27.3 70.6 Spanish Fork Springville STANSBURY 78.2 34.9 43.3 Hurricane Stansbury Summit Academy 62.8 11.3 51.5 GRANTSVILLE Summit Academy Timpanogos 71.9 28.9 43.0 MOUNTAIN VIEW Timpanogos VIEWMONT 90.2 17.5 72.7 Davis Viewmont WEBER 97.6 9.5 88.1 Roy Roy WESTLAKE 78.0 3.3 74.7 Provo Westlake

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 36-13, 73.4 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 39-10, 79.5 percent