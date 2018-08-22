The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released the 2018 preseason coaches' polls and major awards for men's and women's golf. The men's golf team was picked ninth with 16 points, while the women's team was picked seventh with 68 points.

Karen Valcarce finished the 2017-18 season with a strong spring and RMAC Championship performance and earned a spot on the Preseason All-RMAC team. Valcarce made the 2017 All-RMAC Second Team and finished third at the RMAC Championship. Valcarce and Kalle Lunsford will provide senior leadership for a team that returns seven members from last season and brings in Jobi Einerson, the 2018 UHSAA 5A Individual State Champion.

Austin Anderson is the lone senior on a young team with one junior, three sophomores and four freshmen. Anderson was a 2017 Summit Award Winner, awarded to the student-athlete with the highest GPA in the conference.

The women's golf team starts the season on Sept. 10, at the Otter Invitational in Salinas, California. The tournament is hosted by California State University Monterey Bay at the Corral De Tierra Country Club. The men's team begins the season by competing in the Saint Martin's University Invite on Sept. 21-22. The tournament is hosted by Saint Martin's University at The Home Course in Dupont, Washington.

On Sept. 1, the Griffins will be fully active members of the NCAA DII and the RMAC and are eligible to compete as teams at the RMAC Championships and the NCAA national tournament.