The latest twist in Utah Royals FC’s wild inaugural season has the club back in a playoff spot with just one game remaining.

URFC on Wednesday night beat the Washington Spirit 1-0 on the road thanks to a 12th-minute goal from Amy Rodriguez and is now in fourth place in the National Women’s Soccer League.

With the three points picked up, URFC jumped the Orlando Pride and Chicago Red Stars in the tightly packed NWSL table. On the downside for Harvey and company, they’ve only got the season finale Sept. 8 at Rio Tinto Stadium against the Red Stars remaining on their schedule, while every other club in playoff contention has at least two regular season contests left.

After playing to a draw last Saturday against the NWSL-worst Sky Blue FC, Wednesday became a must-win game for URFC, and it acted like it in the early going, generating a number of chances in the opening minutes. In the 12th, Christen Press got the ball just inside the 18-yard box off a pass from Katie Stengel and served it toward the penalty box, where it met a running Rodriguez.

Rodriguez pushed the ball toward goal, but it was stopped by Spirit goalkeeper DiDi Haracic. She couldn’t secure it, however, and Rodriguez gathered the rebound and rocketed it into the goal from close range.

After scoring just two goals through almost 22 whole games, Rodriguez’s score Wednesday marked her second in 12 minutes of play after her last-second equalizer against Sky Blue last Saturday.

URFC controlled the rest of the first half but couldn’t stretch the lead, and then things tightened up in the second, but Washington couldn’t find a goal in interim coach Tom Torres’ first game as Nicole Barnhart picked up the clean sheet.

The Spirit now holds the NWSL record for the longest stretch without a goal. Washington, led by former BYU star Ashley Hatch, hasn’t scored since July 7.

For the night, URFC finished with a commanding 21-2 advantage in shots, including an 11-0 edge in shots on goal.

Besides getting the win, URFC also got back United States Women’s National Team stalwart Kelley O’Hara, who hasn’t played since May because of a hamstring injury but came on for Rodriguez in the 76th minute.

O’Hara, Press and captain Becky Sauerbrunn on Wednesday were among 23 players named to the USWNT training camp roster in preparation for friendlies against Chile on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.