Former Utah safety Marcus Williams of the New Orleans Saints was chosen as the team's "biggest breakout candidate" by ESPN's Mike Triplett.

"No one has stood out more in Saints camp this summer than the second-year pro, who was very good as a rookie before his infamous missed tackle during the “Minnesota Miracle.” The bet here is that he becomes known as the guy who overcame that play," Triplett writes. "The ball-hawking center fielder picked off Drew Brees during three straight practices at one point — which led Brees to make an Ed Reed comparison. Williams, who had five interceptions last year including the playoffs, has the talent to emerge as a Pro Bowler along with fellow 2017 draft classmates like Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk."

Check out what Williams had to say in January and in May.

