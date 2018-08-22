SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Fair will kick off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West.

The 11-day event, which has been a Utah staple since 1856, will feature exhibits, carnival rides, a rodeo, a demolition derby, a monster truck show, a circus and a variety of musical performances.

This year's headliners are Dan + Shay, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul, and Kansas with Blue Oyster Cult. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — except on Sept. 11, 12 and 13 — when the gates open at noon.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and youth 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in free.

All-you-can-ride matinee carnival wristbands are $15 if purchased online before Sept. 5 and $20 during the fair's run. Matinee carnival wristbands are good from the time the carnival opens until 6 p.m. A regular all-you-can-ride pass is $22 if purchased before Sept. 5 and $28 during the fair.

Parking in any Fairpark parking to is $10, cash only.

For a list of events or to purchase tickets, visit utahstatefair.com.