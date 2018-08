SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Officials have identified a man who died Tuesday when his semitrailer rolled down a hillside.

Patrick Morlan, 36, of Hillsboro, Texas, was traveling west on U.S. 6 near Soldier Summit, Wasatch County, about 6:30 p.m. when his semitrailer left the road and rolled a "significant portion" down the hill, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Officials say they do not know what caused the semitrailer to veer off the road.