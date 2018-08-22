By the end of the week, BYU’s team should know who will start at quarterback. The coaches believe they already have an idea who it is; they just aren’t sharing. Yet.

That was the lingering question following Wednesday’s scrimmage as head coach Kalani Sitake and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick responded to questions about the position, just as they have during every interview session since camp opened earlier this month.

Tanner Mangum, step forward. Or, hey, freshman Zach Wilson, come on down.

I think it’s about that time. We’re getting to the point where we make the decision, move on for preparation for the game and get the right guy the reps. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on starting quarterback decision

“We’re close, really close,” said Sitake. “So, stay tuned,” he said laughing, realizing it sounded like a big tease.

“Ah, now we’re just being jerks,” knowing this has been one of the first questions of his staff every media session. And it has been funny because coaches are holding the answer in reserve like it’s a security item about the parade route for the queen.

“I think it’s about that time. We’re getting to the point where we make the decision, move on for preparation for the game and get the right guy the reps. We’ll get that nailed down in a bit with other positions on the team.”

On Wednesday, both Mangum and Wilson had impressive throws during the short media availability time given. In Thursday’s final major scrimmage of camp, Sitake said it will be used to confirm things they have come to know about quarterbacks and others. Also, because the team has done a lot of physical work and team (11 on 11) sessions, he’ll make it a lighter practice and give younger players a closer look.

🎥: Akile Davis had a pair of long TD catches in 2-minute drills at BYU practice today off passes from Tanner Mangum and Zaach Wilson (FWIW, Akile was flagged for offensive PI on the Zach pass) pic.twitter.com/PHtnCIOCBo — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) August 22, 2018

“We’ve had a physical camp. The scare now is that we’ve been kind of fortunate that we haven’t had any crazy injuries. We got enough work with live reps already.”

Roderick said BYU’s offense has to be in midseason form right out of the chute because of the September schedule.

In Thursday’s practice, he’ll be looking for very specific things from Mangum and Wilson, whether both will share first-team reps — or if one is given the starting nod by the time the scrimmage begins.

It would be unique for BYU to hold a final major scrimmage without having named a QB who will take the majority of snaps with the first offense.

While the entire body of work to this point is filed away with Mangum and Wilson, Roderick said Thursday could be another factor to add into the mix.

The offensive staff knows exactly what it wants Thursday.

“Just play a clean game, take care of the ball, operate efficiently, move the chains, get us in and out of the huddle, get us into the right run plays,” said Roderick. “We ask a lot of our quarterbacks, and it’s not just throwing a touchdown pass. It’s running the team, managing the situation. Thursday will have a lot of situational play. It’s doing all the right things to get a chance to win. It’s being smart.”

Quarterback Zach Wilson prepares to throw during BYU scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

On Wednesday in a two-minute drill, Roderick said he liked the competitiveness of the offense and the defense. “It’s actually a lot harder to run it in practice than in a game because they blow the whistle when they get near us and we don’t get to break tackles and run after the catch. It makes it harder. I thought the guys competed like crazy and it was fun to watch them compete. The first group made some plays and the second came up close.”

Mangum took first reps at the end of Wednesday’s two-minute offense and had a long TD pass to Akile Davis. Wilson threw a big-time pass to freshman Dax Milne.

Roderick said BYU’s offense has made progress but is not game ready yet. “We’re on schedule, that’s how I’ll put it.”

Steve Griffin BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum fires a pass during football practice in Provo on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

Asked what has stood out the most about putting in the new offense, Roderick said it has been the approach that players have bought in throughout the fall.

“Just the way the guys have practiced with a lot of attention to detail. They’ve come with a chip on their shoulder. We have a group of guys who are hungry and want to prove something, and that makes it fun.”

Well, it’s been fun to play this QB guessing game.

If I were to bet, I think it will be a situation where they go with the experience of the senior and see where Mangum’s 26-game knowledge takes them.