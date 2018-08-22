Dixie State’s women’s golf team was picked to finish sixth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday. The Trailblazers, who begin their first season as a member of the RMAC in September, also placed two players on the league’s preseason all-conference team, including senior Katie Ford and sophomore Cailyn Cardall.

Defending RMAC champion Colorado-Colorado Springs collected 10 of the 13 first-place votes to headline the poll with 140 points, while Colorado State-Pueblo picked up two first-place nods to finish second with 126 points and Colorado Mesa received one first-place vote to claim third with 120 points. Regis wound up with 101 points to take the fourth spot, followed by Metropolitan State-Denver (97 pts) in fifth, DSU (82 pts) in sixth and Westminster College (78 pts) in seventh in the 13-team poll.

Ford is coming off a stellar junior campaign in 2017-18, which saw her win two tournaments and earn first-team all-Pacific West Conference honors. In addition, she became just the second Trailblazer in the program’s brief six-year history to qualify for NCAA postseason competition, placing tied for 21st overall at the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Super Region IV Championships last May.

Ford collected both of her tournament wins in the spring season, including the Point Loma Reach 2018 Invitational and the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational. She also posted a runner-up finish at the Dixie State Fall Invitational and recorded four top-10 showings during the year.

In all, Ford placed in the top 20 in six of 10 events overall, including an 11th-place finish at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Championships. She also led the team with a 75.55 scoring average with three rounds of par or better in 22 competitive loops, and she enters her senior season as DSU’s career leader in scoring average (76.49).

Cardall earned third-team All-PacWest honors as a freshman after she collected five top-20 finishes in nine events. She posted a season-best tied for 13th place showing at the PacWest Championships, and she recorded three-straight top 20s (at CSU-Pueblo, WNMU and PWC) to close the spring season. In all, Cardall finished second on the team with a 78.37 scoring average in 19 competitive rounds with one round of par or better.

Dixie State finished the 2017-18 season with one team tournament win, which came at DSU’s Fall Invitational last October, while Trailblazers posted five top-five team finishes in 10 events overall.

The Trailblazers plays host to one in-season tournament this fall, the Fifth-Annual Dixie State Fall Invitational, which will be played at The Golf Course at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane this Oct. 1-2. DSU officially opens the 2018-19 season at the CMU-host RMAC Fall Preview on Sept. 17-18, in Grand Junction, Colorado.