ZION NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service is now taking comments on a plan to redesign the South Entrance fee station at the park.

The project would add more traffic lanes entering and exiting the park. Additional fee booths, traffic islands and an employee parking area are also part of the design. A shade structure covering the fee booths and vehicle entry lanes would also provide a platform to install solar panels that would sustain the energy needs of the facility.

The park service also wants to rebuild two culverts, one north and one south of the fee station, to channel storm water runoff.

The park service said the redesign will decrease park entry wait times, reduce localized vehicle congestion, improve employee safety, develop a renewable energy source to sustain park operations and replace faulty culverts to improve roadway conditions during weather events.

Interested parties can view the park service’s environmental assessment through Monday, Sept. 3, at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/zion.

Comments may be submitted online at the address above or by mail at: Zion Superintendent, Attn: South Entrance Fee Station Reconfiguration EA, Zion National Park, State Route 9, Springdale, UT 84767.