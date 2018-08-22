Cancer patient James Madsen attends a Hyundai Hope On Wheels event at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, where Dr. Joshua Schiffman was presented with a $1 million grant for cancer research. Primary Children's is one of four recipients of this year’s Hyundai Quantum Grant, which is the largest grant category given to support research on pediatric cancers with low survival rates. Schiffman's team was awarded the grant to assist in his groundbreaking work in osteosarcoma, a high-risk form of pediatric cancer. During the presentation, cancer patients at the hospital participated in ta handprint ceremony, dipping their hands in paint and placing their handprints on a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

