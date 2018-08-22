What do you do when addiction drags you to your lowest point? Demi Lovato has been there before, and she is now working to fight her way back after a recently reported apparent drug overdose. Despite being clean for almost six years, Lovato was hospitalized just one month after her single “Sober” hit the radio waves:

“It's only when I'm lonely / Sometimes I just wanna cave / And I don't wanna fight / I try and I try and I try and I try and I try / Just hold me, I'm lonely / Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.”

Lovato’s fans rallied behind her, offering her support by creating a HowDemiHasHelpedMe hashtag with hundreds of people tweeting out ways the singer has inspired them through their difficult times.

“She helped me and inspires me to be a better person. Helped me get out of drugs when I was bottomed out numerous times. Helped me to care about people and try to help them even when I was broken. She helped me to be human, and I love her for it,” tweeted fan Ramon.

Lovato has also talked candidly about her struggles with eating and mental disorders.

“I've been very open about my story just because that the more honest and open I am, the more people that I'm gonna be able to reach," Lovato said on the "Today" show, E Magazine reported in 2015. "Mental illnesses, in general, are ... not talked about as much as they should. I wish that more people could understand from a point where it's not a choice to have an addiction.”

I have seen addiction wrap its tendrils around dear friends and family members, and I know no matter how many years have gone by, it can still reach out at any moment to rear its ugly head and snatch you down. It’s a lifetime fight to be constantly on guard. Mental illness is a battle all on its own, but to add in drugs, alcohol, anorexia and bulimia — all magnified and scrutinized through the harsh lens of the public eye — it’s no wonder if Lovato has indeed hit rock bottom. But if she has proved anything over the course of her fast-paced career and roller-coaster life, it’s that she comes back stronger and fiercer than before.

“Demi helped me with loving myself … Some days are worse than others but I fight. Just like a warrior,”tweeted fan Heidi Lynn.

“Warrior” was a single Lovato released in 2013 after being clean for almost a year:

“Now I'm a warrior / I've got thicker skin / I'm a warrior I'm stronger than I've ever been / And my armor, is made of steel, you can't get in / I'm a warrior / And you can never hurt me again.”

Lovato has a long, hard fight ahead of her to find that warrior spirit and get clean again. But I believe in second chances. I believe in comebacks. I believe in healing and recovery.

I believe in you, Demi Lovato. You are not your addiction. You are a warrior, and you can do this.