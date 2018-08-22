SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Philanthropy Day steering committee has announced the recipients of the 2018 Utah Philanthropy Day awards.

The individuals and organizations supporting Utah's nonprofit community will be recognized during a luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Salt Palace ballroom.

The honorees are:

• Alan and Jeanne Hall, Philanthropic Leadership.

• Mark Miller Subaru, Corporate Spirit of Giving.

• Semnani Family Foundation, Foundation Spirit of Giving.

• Lucas Horns, Outstanding Young Volunteer.

• Lynnie Zimmerli, Outstanding Volunteer.

• David James, Governor's Career Humanitarian Leadership.

• South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood, Lt. Governor's Public Service.

Utah Philanthropy Day is hosted collaboratively by the Utah Nonprofits Association, the Utah Chapter of the Association for Fundraising Professionals and UServeUtah.

Utah Philanthropy Day also provides Utah community organizations the opportunity to honor an individual or couple with a Heart & Hands Award. The award acknowledges those who make significant contributions through volunteer or philanthropic service.

Each Heart & Hands Award honoree will receive a pin, a certificate and will be recognized during the Utah Philanthropy Day luncheon. Nominations will accepted through Monday, Oct. 15.

For more information, visit utahphilanthropyday.org.