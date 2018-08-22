Dixie State’s men’s golf team was voted to finish third in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday. The Trailblazers, who are making their RMAC debut this season, also placed two players on the league’s preseason all-conference team, including senior Nicklaus Britt and sophomore Spencer Wallace.

Defending RMAC champion Colorado School of Mines received five of a possible 10 first-place votes to top the poll with 70 points, while Colorado-Colorado Springs collected three first-place nods to finish second with 64 points. DSU garnered one first-place vote to claim the third spot with 58 points, followed closely by Colorado Christian (57 pts) and Colorado State-Pueblo (56 pts) in fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top half of the 10-team poll.

A 2017 and 2018 DII PING All-West Region selection, Britt won two tournaments this past April, including medalist honors at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Championships and the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate where he tied a DSU program record with a final round 9-under 63.

Britt, who was a two-time first-team all-PacWest pick, posted four top-five individual showings and finished with five total top 10s in eight season events, which included a runner-up finish at the NDNU Argonaut Invitational. The senior led the team with a 72.74 scoring average in 23 competitive rounds last season with a co-team high 11 rounds of par or better.

Wallace earned PacWest Freshman of the Year, third-team all-conference and PacWest all-tournament honors after a runner-up finish at the PacWest Championships last April. The sophomore-to-be was the clubhouse leader through two rounds after firing the low round of the tournament with a career-best 5-under 67 in the second round.

Wallace also finished second at the DSU Island Invitational, which Dixie State also won, and placed 10th in his first collegiate tournament at the Saint Martin's Men's Invitational. Wallace was one of three players to tee it up in all 10 of DSU’s events last season and recorded four top-15 individual finishes overall. He posted a 75.00 scoring average in 29 competitive rounds and finished third on the team with nine rounds of par or better.

Dixie State finished the 2017-18 season with four team tournament wins, including its third Pacific West Conference championship in four seasons, and made its 10th-straight NCAA West/South Central Regional appearance. The Trailblazers also posted seven top-three team finishes in their final eight tournaments and posted nine total top 10s in 10 events overall.

The Trailblazers play host to two tournaments this upcoming season, starting with the 2018 DSU Fall Regional Preview to be played at The Ledges Golf Club on Oct. 15-16. Dixie State was also chosen to host the 2019 NCAA West/South Central Men’s Golf Regional Championships, which will also be contested at The Ledges Golf Club, on May 9-11.

DSU officially opens the 2018-19 season at the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Sept. 21-22, in Lacey, Washington.