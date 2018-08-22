STANSBURY PARK — Gov. Gary Herbert watched a demonstration of the Won-Doors at Rose Springs Elementary School in Stansbury Park Wednesday, a system that can wall off areas of a school at the push of a button.

Won-Door Corp., a Utah company that manufactures horizontal sliding fire doors, donated the system to the school. Other private partners donated their services for the installation of the doors.

The newly renovated school, which serves about 430 students, has some of latest safety features statewide, including a video doorbell that requires visitors to present their ID to gain entry to the school and a network of surveillance cameras.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Gov. Gary Herbert looks over asecurity door camera as he tours Rose Springs Elementary School in Stansbury Park on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. During his visit, Herbert looked over school safety measures and met with Tooele County School District counselors to discuss aspects of school climate.

The governor also met with Tooele County School District counselors to discuss equally important aspects of school climate, he said, creating an environment where students' emotional needs are tended to and they feel safe to learn.

"The next area this administration is going to emphasize is more counselors," Herbert said.

Maresa Manzione, president of the Tooele County Board of Education, said she agrees that increasing the number of school counselors is important. The school district received a $250,000 grant from the state to help increase the number of elementary school counselors. There is now one counselor for every two elementary schools in the district.

The challenge is finding enough school counselors to hire and keeping their caseloads manageable, Manzione said.

"We have to be mindful and watchful of this salary situation," she said.

Herbert also ate lunch with students, working his way around the room to greet them with high-fives and words of encouragement for a successful school year.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Gov. Gary Herbert high-fives a student while eating lunch at Rose Springs Elementary School in Stansbury Park on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. During his visit, Herbert looked over school safety measures and met with Tooele County School District counselors to discuss aspects of school climate.

Rachel MacPherson, a sixth-grader, said she was "excited" to meet Herbert.

"I get to rub it in my siblings' faces," she said.

Another sixth-grader, Kaimen Wendt, said his parents got to meet the president so he was grateful for a chance to meet Utah's governor.

"Usually, I haven't been to too many places where someone big is coming," Wendt said.

Both students said they feel safe at school.

"There's many things at school that keep me safe. There's tons of adults to make sure that you're safe. Now there's tons of drills that keep you safe," Wendt said.

The new security doors will take some getting used to, MacPherson said.

"I'm kind of excited for the doors and also kind of scared. What if the doors shut on you or on your ankle or something?" she said.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Tooele Superintendent Scott Rogers talks with Gov. Gary Herbert and school counselors and educators at Rose Springs Elementary School in Stansbury Park on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. During his visit, Herbert also looked over school safety measures.

Superintendent Scott Rogers said he anticipates that the fire doors closest to the school entry will be activated more frequently than others when the school needs to shelter in place, usually because of some type of police activity in the area.

After a lunch of chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes — a school lunch classic — Herbert examined the school's safety features, in particular the Won-Door system.

Improving the safety of Utah schools will be achieved "step by step," the governor said.

"This is going to be an evolution. This is not the only option, it is an option. It obviously looks like a good option," Herbert said of the Won-Door system.

"This is a good step in the right direction. I'm impressed with what I see."

